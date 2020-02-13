Adele Continues to Show Off Her Slim Figure in Fitted Workout Wear

Adele is continuing to wow her fans with her dramatic weight loss.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer was snapped out and about in Los Angeles in pictures published by The Daily Mail, looking fitter than ever in an all-black outfit consisting of a long-sleeve pullover, leggings, sneakers and a Nike bucket hat. The sighting comes after Adele stunned her fans with her appearance at JAY-Z and Beyonce's Oscars after-party on Sunday, looking gorgeous in a sequin leopard-print dress.

Fans first started noticing Adele's weight loss when the notoriously private star shared a picture of herself at Drake's birthday party in October.

"I used to cry but now I sweat 😂 #gingermckenna Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi 🌹," she Instagrammed.

She continued to look noticeably slimmer in a picture she Instagrammed over the holidays.

In January, she reportedly told a fan she ran into while on vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles and James Corden that she's lost 100 pounds, calling it "a crazy positive experience."

Before her dramatic slimdown, Adele opened up to her fans on her 31st birthday in May about having a tough year and welcoming change. A month earlier, she had split from her estranged husband, Simon Konecki, whom she shares her 7-year-old son, Angelo, with.

"This is 31...thank f**king god?" she Instagrammed. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's OK. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I’m going to spend it all on myself."

"For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once," she continued. "Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually? Bunch of f**king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh."

For more on Adele's recent Oscars outing, watch the video below: