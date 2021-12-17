Adele and Rich Paul Hold Hands at Chargers Game With JAY-Z -- and LeBron James Weighs In

The Kansas City Chiefs-L.A. Chargers game was a thriller, but it had nothing to do with Patrick Mahomes' game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in overtime. The spotlight belonged to Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The 30 singer and the powerhouse sports agent made the trip out to Inglewood, California, on Thursday night to visit SoFi Stadium, where the lovely couple was spotted sitting in a luxury suite holding hands. ESPN cameras caught the endearing moment, but they were not alone.

Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s???? 🧐 https://t.co/36XFD9Xajv — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2021

The couple was flanked by none other than JAY-Z and LeBron James' childhood friend/business partner, Maverick Carter.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to poke fun at his sports agent and childhood friend, James took to Twitter to call out Adele and JAY-Z's plus-ones. James jokingly tweeted, "Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????"

The NFL date comes nearly two months after Adele and Paul hit up Staples Center in October and sat courtside for the Warriors-Lakers game.

An eyewitness told ET at the time that the couple chatted the whole night but were also "very engaged in the game!" The eyewitness added they "seemed very close."

That game, by the way, was also a thriller as fans witnessed the Warriors rally from a 10-point deficit to stun the Lakers in the season opener, so it seems Adele and Paul have a knack for attending exciting games.

In any event, the singer and agent appear to be as strong as ever. They initially sparked romance rumors in July, when they attended an NBA Finals game together in Phoenix. After the game, an eyewitness told ET that the pair "seemed very happy" together.

Adele and Paul went Instagram official in September.