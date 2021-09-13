Addison Rae Reveals New Platinum Blonde Hair at 2021 Met Gala

Addison Rae is debuting a new look at the 2021 Met Gala! The 20-year-old TikTok star revealed her new platinum blonde hair on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out.

Rae rocked her new blonde hair in a sleek lob style. The He's All That star, who recently signed a multi-project movie deal with Netflix, looked radiant in a form-fitting red gown, featuring an ornate corset top. She styled the dress with diamond jewelry from De Beers Jewellers and matching red platform sandals.

The social media star shared style inspiration photos earlier today on Instagram Story. She shared pics of stars like Julia Roberts, Cindy Crawford and Britney Spears in red dresses like the one she wore.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Met Gala returns after a hiatus in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's theme and exhibition is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration into America's sartorial identity. Tonight's event is co-chaired by Gen Z stars Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chamalet and Billie Eilish.

For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.

