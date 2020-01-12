Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Confirm They're Dating, Detail Their First Kiss & First Breakup

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have confirmed they’re dating. The social media stars posted a video on YouTube detailing their romance on Monday.

Rae shared photos of the couple on her Instagram feed, showing them making out in a swimming pool. The post also included two sweet portraits of the two embracing.

In the caption, Rae, 20, pointed her followers towards a video on YouTube titled The Truth About Us.

The video commenced with the young stars working out using a punching bag and skipping ropes before answering questions from fans.

One fan asked if the two had feelings for each other as soon as they met, to which Hall -- whose first impression of Rae was that “she’s hot” -- enthusiastically responded, “Yes!”

“He’s lying,” Rae added, whose first impression of Hall, 21, was that he’s a player. “Because we didn’t even talk to each other when we first met.”

“Honestly, I was just trying to kiss her,” Hall added. “She got out of a five-year relationship so I didn’t think it was possible. Obviously, I did get to kiss her.”

Rae shared that their first kiss was at a party, while Hall recounted how she hilariously warned him that he would “catch feelings” if he kept making out with her.

After lifting some weights, the couple revealed who’s most likely to help reconcile following an argument. Rae said it was her 25 percent of the time, joking that Hall’s “always the one in the wrong.”

As for standouts gifts, Rae recalled a birthday note Hall gave her, which he admitted was more like “an essay.”

After a pause in their workout to check on Hall’s car, which had a $50 parking ticket, Rae shared that this Christmas will be their second time spending the holiday together, then answered what she described as the question everyone wanted an answer to -- how many times the couple have broken up.

“We’ve only broken up one time,” Rae said. “That was because we dated for three days. It is true. I know I denied that. But we did date for three days one time, then I broke up with him."

"After Bryce’s little mishap, we started talking everyday and hanging out again," Rae added, referencing Hall controversially throwing a large birthday bash amid the coronavirus pandemic. “After the birthday scandal, he bought me a gift and wrote me a letter for my birthday and it was really sweet and we were hanging out every single day. He asked me out October 13th to be his girlfriend.”

The two then joked they would break up on Dec. 3, seemingly addressing claims that their relationship is fake and for PR.

After teasing their followers about their relationship status since last year, Hall told ET in June that they were “good friends.”

"We are hanging out," he said. "We're still really good friends. We never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends."

In September, Rae told ET the timing wasn’t right for romance with Hall.

"There were a lot of times we were on, we were off, and it was a confusing situation, but right now, there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we need to focus on and figure out," she said. "I want to focus on my family, my brands, my career and trying to shape my life for the next five to 10 years.”

“I think Bryce also has a lot going on and things that he has to figure out as well, and I wish him the best of luck in it all,” Rae continued. “I think at the end of the day, we're both still wishing the best for each other. There's a great plan in store for my life and if that's involving Bryce or not, it's going to be part of the bigger plan, which is going to be great."

The two then had fans' tongues wagging after posting a TikTok video together in October.

See more on the couple below.