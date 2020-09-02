Adam Sandler Takes a Dig at Oscars Snub During Indie Spirit Awards Best Actor Acceptance Speech

The 53-year-old actor may not have been nominated for an Oscar, but took home the award for Best Male Lead for Uncut Gems at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. Upon taking the stage, Sandler had a long list of people to thank. However, in his Sandler way, he chose to do so in his signature funnyman voice.

"I stand before you trembling with ample glee as I receive this so-called Best Actor trophy, independently speaking of course," he began, before sharing that he and host Aubrey Plaza starred in the movie Funny People together 11 years ago. "That was the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five f**king minutes. Catch you in another 11 years, Aubrey."

"I'd like to give a shout-out to my fellow nominees, who will forever be known as the guys who lost to f**king Adam Sandler," he joked, before getting into his Oscar snub.

"You know, a few weeks back, when I was 'snubbed by the Academy' it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category, Best Looking," he recalled. "But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, as I look around this room, I realized the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood."

"So, let all those feather-head, douchebags, motherf**kers get their Oscars tomorrow night," he continued, while the crowd erupted in laughter. "Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!"

This was Sandler's first Spirit Award nomination and win. The actor beat out Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang).

Back in January, the actor failed to score a nomination at the 2020 Oscars -- despite recognition from the Critics' Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and more. He then took to Twitter to react to the snub in true Adam Sandler fashion.

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits," he wrote, adding a special shout out for his Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Richard Jewell. "Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."

Bates later responded to Sandler's praise, writing, "I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son."

Uncut Gems -- the manic character study of a down-on-his-luck Diamonds District jeweler -- did much better at the Spirit Awards. The film's directors, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, took home the Best Director trophy at the ceremony.

ET spoke with Sandler and Bates last month about the possibility of having a Waterboy reunion. Watch the video below to hear what they said.