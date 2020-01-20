Adam Sandler Responds to Jennifer Aniston's Shout-Out at 2020 SAG Awards

Adam Sandler is congratulating Jennifer Aniston after her big win at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Morning Show star took home the award for Outstanding Female in a Drama Series at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first SAG Award since winning with the Friends cast in 1996. While accepting the award, Aniston teared up as she thanked her cast, and even took a moment to give a special shout-out to her Murder Mystery co-star, Adam Sandler.

"Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary," she said, calling out his Uncut Gems snub. "Your magic is real, buddy. I love you!"

After the show, Adam took to social media to send love to Aniston after the sweet moment.

"Congrats to the great Jen Aniston for her SAG award and her just being the best," he posted on Instagram in response, along with a photo of her onstage.

Despite critical acclaim, Uncut Gems did not receive any nominations by the Oscars, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards this award season.

Aniston's win wasn't the only big moment of the night. She and ex-husband Brad Pitt reunited backstage after having both won in their categories, and the exes couldn't have looked happier when they spotted each other.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was also seen watching his ex's tearful acceptance speech on a backstage monitor. Pitt didn't take his eyes off the screen during Aniston's speech, and he even let out a "Wow" in response to her win.

