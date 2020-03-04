Adam Sandler Debuts His Quarantine Song Praising Doctors and Nurses to Lift Everyone’s Spirits: Watch!

The king of parody songs is putting a positive spin on the coronavirus quarantine! Adam Sandler appeared on Thursday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he sang his "Quarantine Song," which widely praised the work of doctors and nurses in these trying times.

"Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need," the 53-year-old Saturday Night Live alum crooned. "And I hope they save us soon because I'm really, really sick of my family."

He added, "We've got to build some more ventilators and make some more masks, we've got to do it now so let's all come together. I'm teaching math to my kids and that can't be good for America."

Sandler ended the upbeat tune with a message to listeners, singing, "Stay home as much as you can, be sure to wash your hands, let's make this damn thing go away. We love you doctors and nurses, you're saving lives every day. Find a cure for this s**t 'cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman."

Earlier in the episode, Sandler opened up about watching The Tonight Show while in quarantine with his family.

"It does take your mind off when you get to watch something that's happening right now," he admitted. "Because, man, have I been watching repeats of old basketball games."

