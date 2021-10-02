Adam Rippon Announces Engagement to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala: Pics!

Adam Rippon is a groom-to-be! The 31-year-old Olympic figure skater took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his engagement to his longtime love, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala. Naturally, there was some ice to seal the deal.

"We bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. 'duh!' We got ~*engaged*~ 🥂❤️," Rippon captioned a series of photos with his fiancé.

He revealed that he and Kajaala, or "JP" as Rippon calls him, spent the majority of 2020 apart due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they were able to ring in the new year together in Finland, where Kajaala is working on a cottage he's building.

"I was there for a little over two months. While I was there, I would tell him about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy (hi, @billy4529 and @susankittenplan ). And he would drive me into the Finnish forest where I would attempt to try and 'help' him shovel snow so he could keep working on the cottage he’s building," Rippon shared.

He also showed off their matching gold bands -- Kajaala's features two sealed plain gold bands while Rippon's also has two seal gold bands but with what appears to be small diamonds embedded inside.

Kajaala posted another engagement pic, hilariously captioning it, "No woman no cry."

The pair celebrated with champagne in their photos. The couple first started dating in 2018 after meeting on Tinder.

Rippon shared with People that they plan to have a courthouse wedding.

"We want to try and film the day and be able to share it with our family so that everyone feels included!" Rippon shared. "I'm excited to marry JP because he's just the best. He's kind, he's funny, and he's just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot). He's my cheerleader and I'm his. I just love him a lot."