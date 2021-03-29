Adam Levine on If He'd Play at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Adam Levine is still waiting on his invitation to play at pals Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's upcoming wedding. The 42-year-old Maroon 5 frontman joked about being the wedding singer for his former Voice colleagues during an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

"They can't afford me," Levine teased, before adding, "No, yeah, shoot, they haven't asked me yet. ...I was just texting with them. I love them so much... They're the best. I would love to. I'd be honored."

The "Sugar" singer doesn't have high hopes for being the first pick, adding, "They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or something."

During a December appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Shelton, 44, claimed that he had Levine on the short list to play for the big day.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton explained at the time. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

Levine actually saw the appearance and Shelton's claim and commented on it during his recent radio interview.

"They're talking about marriage and he's like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna get Adam Levine to come play, he doesn't know it yet,' and I'm like sitting in bed eating popcorn and I'm like, 'Man, f**k you, I'm not gonna play at your wedding,'" Levine quipped.