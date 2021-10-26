Adam Levine Has a Strong Reaction After Female Fan Jumps on Stage and Grabs Him Mid-Concert

Adam Levine was not impressed by a recent stage crasher. The 42-year-old Maroon 5 frontman was performing the group's hit, "Sunday Morning," at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl as part of AUDACY's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert, when a female fan rushed the stage and grabbed him before being escorted off by security.

In a TikTok clip, captured by Luis Peñaloza, Levine is seen looking surprised before mouthing "f**k" and physically shaking off the interaction.

"Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday," Peñaloza captioned the post.

Fans had mixed reactions to the moment online.

One commenter on TikTok wrote, "He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec." Another argued, "Nope. How about we stop defending people touching other people without consent."

Another added, "He doesn't even have to be humbled... a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic. He acted the right way. Y'all jus want to make him bad."

In addition to Maroon 5, the concert also featured performances by Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, and Coldplay.