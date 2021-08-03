Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Take Fans Inside Their Stunning Los Angeles Home

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo gave a peek inside their everyday home life. The couple gave a stunning look at their one-story Pacific Palisades, California, ranch-style home for the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

The Maroon 5 singer and the model share that they left their previous Beverly Hills mansion after it "started to feel hectic."

"It's strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress," explains Levine. "We didn't want a palatial McMansion. That's just not who we are."

"We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before," Prinsloo, who shares daughters Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3, with Levine, adds.

The couple renovated their humble abode with mother-and-son design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements. It comes complete with a movie theater, large kitchen, enormous his and hers closets, music studio, a bar, and an expansive master bedroom with a "dream bathroom" complete with a sauna. And that's not all, it also has an enormous backyard with a gym, yoga studio, pool and beehive.

Previous owners of the property include Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Gregory Peck, and producer Brian Grazer.

"Adam usually takes the driver’s seat in making design decisions. He stays up all night looking at furniture and houses. He should be an interior designer himself," Prinsloo notes of her husband's interior design skills.

The pair also reflects on spending time at their home amid the pandemic, with Levine expressing, "The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place. In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary."

"It's really all that we need or want," the mother-of-two-adds. Watch the tour in the video below.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014. The couple maintain a relatively private personal life. Every so often, however, they will share sweet family moments of themselves together or with their girls on social media.

In May, the model posted a pic of herself and her "little shadow."

In April, Levine showed off his best #GirlDad snap by wearing matching tie-dye dresses with his whole family.

"girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻," the singer captioned the shot.

For more on the family, see below.