Adam Brody Has Rare 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion With Keiko Agena to Delight of Lane and Dave Fans

She is so writing him a song tonight! Gilmore Girls fans were delighted on Thursday night when a rare reunion took place on Instagram Live. Adam Brody, who played the lovable music nerd Dave Rygalski on the hit series prior to his time on The O.C., virtually reunited with his on-screen love, Keiko Agena, who played Rory Gilmore's best friend, Lane Kim.

The former co-stars joined forces for a good cause as they encouraged fans to write letters to citizens urging them to vote in the 2020 election. The event, which was done to benefit the organization Vote Forward, featured the pals talking about subjects close to their hearts and reminiscing on their Stars Hollow days.

Of course, Brody, who was rocking a thick quarantine beard, was asked the age-old question about whether he was Team Dean, Jess, or Logan when it came to Rory Gilmore's love life

"That should be your question because you definitely know that quadrangle better than me," Brody, who only appeared on one season of the show, told Agena.

"I'm already Team Jess," Agena shared of Milo Ventimiglia's character.

"I have a brother-in-law named Logan, so Logan," Brody, who is married to actress Leighton Meester, quipped.

Brody also commented on the set of the show, which was primarily shot on the Warner Bros. lot to create the fictional small New England town of Stars Hollow.

"There was something so cozy and old fashioned about it," he said.

As for their characters' romantic fate, Brody apologized that things didn't work out.

"I've seen just on my end some people wanted our characters to end up together and they did not. Shame," he said.

"Well, in another universe," Agena joked.

Brody was featured in nine episodes of season 3 of Gilmore Girls before leaving for his role as Seth Cohen on The O.C.

Gilmore Girls jokingly explained his absence by saying that Dave had "gone to college in California." Lane moved on to date and eventually marry her other bandmate, Zack Van Gerbig, who was played by Todd Lowe.

In real life, Brody recently welcomed his second child with Meester, sharing the news earlier this month.

During this recent Instagram Live, he referenced his parental responsibilities joking about not wanting to leave the chat.

"I'm going to have to deal with bedtime if I go," he said. "I'm off duty."

Meester and Brody are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Arlo. They recently welcomed a baby boy.