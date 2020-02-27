ACM Awards 2020: Here's the Complete List of Nominees!

The 2020 ACM Awards are almost upon us!
On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards, where Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the pack as two of the most-nominated performers of the year. Keith Urban is set to host this year's show.
For Morris, she received her first nomination for Group of the Year for her work with The Highwomen -- alongside Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. The Highwomen also happen to be the first all-female group to find themselves in that category since The Dixie Chicks in 2002.
Meanwhile, Rhett is enjoying his very first Entertainer of the Year nom. This year's show also marks a minestone for first-time ACM nominee Justin Bieber who is up for awards in four categories thanks to his collaboration with Dan + Shay on the song "10,000 Hours."
Additionally, late producer busbee is posthumously nominated in two categories -- both for Producer of the Year and for Album of the Year, as the producer on Morris' acclaimed GIRL.
Here's a look at the full list of nominees for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road -- Thomas Rhett
GIRL -- Maren Morris
Heartache Medication -- Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get -- Luke Combs
Wildcard -- Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor" -- Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You" -- Lady Antebellum
SONG OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin’ Nowhere" -- Ashley McBryde
"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Some Of It" -- Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Remember You Young" -- Thomas Rhett
"Sugar Coat" -- Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Dive Bar– Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV
The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV
WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX
Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR
Stagecoach – Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
Watershed Festival – George, WA
Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN
THEATER OF THE YEAR
The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT
Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH
The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL
ARENA OF THE YEAR
Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA
Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA
Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
Kell Houston – Houston Productions
Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Eli Beaird
Mike Brignardello
Tim Marks
Michael Rhodes
Jimmie Lee Sloas
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Fred Eltringham
Miles McPherson
Greg Morrow
Jerry Roe
Nir Zidkyahu
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac
Dann Huff
Rob McNelley
Adam Shoenfeld
Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
David Dorn
Tony Harrell
Charlie Judge
Tim Lauer
Gordon Mote
Mike Rojas
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Stuart Duncan
Jenee Fleenor
Jim Hoke
Danny Rader
Joe Spivey
Charlie Worsham
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dan Dugamore
Paul Franklin
Josh Grange
Russ Pahl
Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Chuck Ainlay
Jeff Balding
Tony Castle
Julian King
Steve Marcantonio
Justin Niebank
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
busbee
Buddy Cannon
Dann Huff
Michael Knox
Joey Moi
The 2020 ACM Awards will take place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, and will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Last year's host was Reba McEntire, which marked her 16th time hosting the annual awards show.
The 2019 ACM Awards was definitely a memorable one and brought out A-listers like Keith Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Aldean and more.
To see all the highlights from last year's ceremony, watch the video below:
