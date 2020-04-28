ABC's Will Reeve Accidentally Delivers the News With No Pants

Will Reeve is just like us in quarantine!

The ABC correspondent appeared on a live segment for Good Morning America on Tuesday, and was accidentally caught on camera further than the waist down, revealing that his work from home attire doesn't include pants. Like many in the industry, Reeve probably didn't give too much thought to dressing unprofessionally on the bottom, as he didn't think his waist or legs would be in the frame.

Fans who witnessed the hilarious moment began tweeting about it, tagging Reeve in their posts.

"I have ARRIVED," Reeve wrote on Twitter, in response to the reaction he received. "In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

"Those are shorts I promise," he added in response to another viewer. "Man, the more I look at this the more thigh I see. Yikes."

