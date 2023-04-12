Abby Lee Miller Says She 'Cried Every Day on Set' While Filming 'Dance Moms' (Exclusive)

Abby Lee Miller is recalling the tougher parts of Dance Moms, revealing tensions between her and producers that left her in tears on a daily basis.

"What the situation was is that the producers were asking me to do something, I didn't want to do it," Miller told ET in reaction to a clip from the show of her whispering, "I feel like a whore."

abby lee miller i feel like a whore reaction video dance moms pic.twitter.com/LFES9EAkYQ — jules media (@phocbebuffay) July 18, 2021

"They said, 'We're not going to pay you, you're going to be fined $80,000 or $10,000,'" Miller claimed. "And I said, 'I'm not doing it.' They said, 'Well, we're going to fine you.' So I probably did it, and I feel like a whore because I'm getting paid to do things I don't want to do."

Miller said the power dynamic left her feeling emotionally raw on a daily basis. "I probably cried every day on set," she said. "So I know that the producers used to really work me up."

Miller also recalled her makeup artist having to redo her hair and makeup because "I'm hysterical crying" and the tears would mess up her look. "They wanted to stir the pot as much as they could before I saw the kids and the moms," she alleged.

Miller said that sometimes it's hard to relive the Dance Moms memories, but she is still passionate about teaching. "I want to do new things, new kids I teach every day," she said. "I need to keep teaching and spreading my gospel, so to speak, to the next generation, and not rehashing some bad blood."

Miller is currently in production on a new reality show focused on her work as a teacher.

"It's not like I'm going back. This is all new," she told ET. "It's classic 'Abby Lee Miller' but there are little ones and their moms, and the talent is nuts."

Miller noted this series will be different with the addition of older dance castmates as well. She said viewers will watch her go "toe to toe with the older girls themselves."

"You don't go home crying to Mom...you're 17, either you're going to do this for a living...or quit," she stated. "The parents aren't really involved when they get older, they just send a check in."