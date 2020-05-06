Abby Lee Miller Apologizes After She's Accused by a 'Dance Moms' Parent of Being Racist

Abby Lee Miller is vowing to "do better." The 53-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to Adriana Smith, who appeared on Dance Moms with her daughter, Kamryn, accusing her of being a "closet racist."

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the black community," Miller wrote. "To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry."

Miller went on to note that she feels racism can stem from "ignorance" in addition to hate.

"No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault," she continued. "While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better."

Miller now hopes to "earn" her former co-stars' forgiveness, adding, "I understand it takes time and genuine change."

Prior to Miller's apology, Adriana took to social media to share her experience with the Dance Moms star. Adriana and Kamryn briefly appeared on season eight of the Lifetime series before Adriana made the decision to leave the show.

In a tweet, Adriana claims Miller told her on Dance Moms, "I know you grew up in the hood with only a box of eight crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64 -- don't be stupid."

Adriana added, "This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!"

She went on to claim that Miller implied she was only on the show to showcase diversity, adding that Kamryn, who was seven at the time, told her that she heard Miller say, "They needed a sprinkle of color."

Adriana said she made the decision to exit the show despite how much it upset her daughter.

"This is nothing new to me. But what I'm not going to have happen is have this racist person have any part of my daughter's life as of this moment," she said of her decision to leave Dance Moms.

Adriana added, "People need to be held accountable not just for the injustices but for also being a closet racist."