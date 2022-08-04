Aaron Rodgers on Why His Relationship With Ex Danica Patrick Was 'Great' For Him

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's relationship may have ended two years ago, but the 38-year-old NFL star still has fond memories. During Wednesday's episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers reflected on their time together and shared why it was "great" for him.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers told host Aubrey Marcus. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Rodgers went on to note that the 40-year-old former NASCAR driver was the one who initially connected him and Marcus when he attended the CEO of Onnit's taping of Patrick's Pretty Intense podcast back in 2020. "I felt like we were going to be friends at some point," Rodgers told Marcus, adding that he was "fascinated" with his work.

Rodgers and Patrick first met at the 2012 ESPYs, and went on to date from 2018 to 2020.

Shortly after they began dating, the football player opened up about their connection. "We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We're really into each other," Rodgers told Artful Living in October 2018. "So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other."

At the time, Rodgers said he and Patrick were enjoying traveling together but also laying low. "And she's a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too," he explained. "She eats really healthy. She's inspired me in that way."

Following their split, Rodgers went on to date and get engaged to Shailene Woodley. The former couple ended their engagement in February 2022, with a source telling ET, "They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries, it was hard to see one another. The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends."

In April, a source told ET that Rodgers was "taking some time for himself right now."

"Aaron feels like he is in a pretty spiritual place in his life," the source noted. "He wants to explore that side of himself more and learn more about himself."