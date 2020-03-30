Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend Melanie Martin Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Aaron Carter’s girlfriend, Melanie Martin, is in police custody following an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin is being held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, California.



A spokesperson for the department told ET that deputies responded to a disturbance call at 11 p.m. on Sunday, and that a female adult was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

The spokesperson would not provide the name of the woman who was arrested.



Carter, 32, addressed the alleged incident with a series of tweets on Monday morning.



In the posts, he implied that a dispute occurred when he attempted to break up with Martin after she allegedly cheated on him.



He also claimed that Martin had broken her dog’s leg and had animal authorities looking for her.



“My Heart Is Broken! another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me.its f***ed right now ;( and so is my heart,” he alleged on Twitter.

“You don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly,” Carter said in another tweet. “All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”

The “Fool’s Gold” singer also responded to fans, saying he would no longer settle for less than he deserves and that he would “always find the light.”



When a user told him he’s now “free,” Carter wrote back, “Still very sad. I give my all and these scorned women take advantage and heinous lies are made after to make themselves not look like f**king abusers.”

The two made their relationship Instagram official in January, and recently vacationed in Amsterdam together.



The drama comes just weeks after Carter and Martin got tattoos of each other’s names, with Carter getting “Melanie” inked above his eyebrow.



ET spoke with Carter in October as he discussed another face tattoo -- of Medusa, the famous figure from ancient Greek mythology.

"Medusa is my protector,” he said. “If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone."



ET has reached out to Carter and Martin for comment.

