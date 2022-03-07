Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Requests Temporary Restraining Order Against Him

Melanie Martin has requested a restraining order against her ex-fiancé, Aaron Carter.

In court docs obtained by ET, Martin alleges that Carter broke three of her ribs during a domestic dispute over medication that took place on Feb. 21. Martin included medical records that indicate at least one of her ribs was broken.

Additionally, Martin claims that days after the alleged altercation took place, she and their son, Prince Lyric, left the home she shares with Carter without any of her or her son's belongings. Martin is asking that she be able to retrieve those items and that Carter vacate the residence so she can do so.

The documents further reveal that the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services [DCFS] is now involved with the case to ensure their son is safe and to help decide on custody.

ET has reached out to Carter for comment.

Days after this alleged altercation, Carter announced on social media that he had split from Martin, whom he got engaged to in June 2021 after they went public with their relationship six months prior.

"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," he tweeted. "Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you."

Carter added that he had "no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon."

"I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time," he wrote.

Carter's tweets came just two months after he and Martin reconciled their relationship following their split in November.

On Nov. 30, just a week after he and Martin welcomed their now 3-month-old son, Prince, the 34-year-old singer made a similar announcement on Twitter, saying that "due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Carter didn't offer any specifics as to what led to the breakup at the time, but he did allude to "a very big lie" that appears to involve his estranged twin sister, Angel. He tweeted, "Thanks Angel, you ruined my family. God bless."

Carter followed up that breakup post with a series of tweets, including labeling himself a "single father." He also claimed Martin "told me she's leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiancé…seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I'll never see my son again."

Carter added at the time, "There's more to the story [than] meets the eye."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.