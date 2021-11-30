Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Split 1 Week After Welcoming Son Together

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have called it quits just one week after she gave birth to their son, Prince.

The 33-year-old singer made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter saying that "due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Carter didn't offer any specifics as to what led to the sudden breakup but he did allude to "a very big lie" that appears to involve his estranged twin sister, Angel. He tweeted, "thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless."

Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

Carter followed up that tweet with a series of tweets, including labeling himself a "single father." He also claims Martin "told me she's leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiancé … seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I'll never see my son again."

The "I Want Candy" singer added "there's more to the story [than] meets the eye."

Carter and Martin welcomed their first child together last week. He shared the news on Instagram while also revealing Martin underwent an emergency C-Section after 13 hours of labor.

Carter and Martin went Instagram official back in January. They got engaged in June, not long after Carter revealed in March that Martin was pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage in June 2020.