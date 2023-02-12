A$AP Rocky Cheers on Pregnant Rihanna, Honors Her With Jacket During Halftime Show

Rihanna had her biggest fan in the audience as she took the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. During the performance -- where the Oscar-nominated singer showed off her baby bump in a custom Alia jacket and gloves combo -- the A$AP Rocky was on the sidelines cheering her on.

In clips shared by the official NFL Twitter account, the "Goldie" rapper proudly holds up his phone flashlight during his girlfriend's performance.

The rapper's jacket was a nod to his woman, as it was embellished with the iconic image she used to announce that she would take the stage during Sunday's show. Rihanna had another special guest in the crowd. Ahead of her performance, her brother Rorrey declared Super Bowl LVII "the Rihanna concert."

It was a big night for the couple, who welcomed their first child in May. During her comeback performance, the 34-year-old singer rubbed her belly -- leaving fans to speculate if she was taking the stage with a special guest -- baby number 2.

Shortly after the performance, ET confirmed that Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their second child.

Rihanna's Apple Music halftime show marked her return to the stage -- following the birth of her son, and since her performance at the 2018 GRAMMYs.

During her performance, the singer performed a medley of hits including, "Umbrella," "Wild Thoughts," and "Diamonds." As she took the stage alongside her dancers, Rihanna touched her belly in between sets of the 29-minute set.

Last week, a source revealed how A$AP supported his love, ahead of her big day.

"A$AP has been very supportive throughout her preparation and has really been stepping up his parenting game while she has been busy with rehearsals," the source said, adding, "[A$AP] and her son plan to be there supporting her during her big day."