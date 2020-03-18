A Stoned Seth Rogen Watches 'Cats' for the First Time and Live Tweets the Experience

What once seemed an affront to human and felinekind alike has become an unexpected salvation amid the coronavirus quarantine: Cats is now available to watch from your home, whenever you want, in whatever state you want. Which Seth Rogen did for the first time on Tuesday.

"I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats," Rogen began. "I've never seen the Broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happening haha."

And thus, the entirety of Twitter, their cellphone the only tether to the outside world, followed along as the star of the "live-action" Lion King pressed play on "live-action" Cats. The whole thread is worth a read, but here are a few (occasionally NSFW, this is Seth Rogen after all) highlights:

Sadly, Rogen never made it to the Jellicle Choice. "All right I’m turning this off and watching 90 Day Fiancé," he tweeted, depriving the internet of his reaction to Jennifer Hudson slowly floating away in a cat-sized(?) hot air balloon.

Lest you fret over any hurt feelings from Judi Dench, who still has not seen Cats, thank you very much, the dame has a sense of humor about *waves hand* all of this. In fact, this is her prescribed medicine for these times we find ourselves in: "Just keep laughing. That's all we can do."