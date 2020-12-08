A Princess Diana Musical Is Headed to Netflix

Princess Diana is getting the musical treatment. The story of Lady Spencer’s life as a royal and relationship with Prince Charles is the subject of the musical, Diana, which Netflix will film ahead of its Broadway debut in 2021.

From director Christopher Ashley and writers Joe DiPietro and David Bryan comes a story about a young princess thrust into the world stage. While the media is captivated by her, she struggles behind closed doors as she deals with a relationship that involves three people.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform and producers of the musical announced that a filmed version of the production starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth will be taped without an audience at New York City’s Longacre Theater.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide,” the producers for Diana said in a joint statement to ET, acknowledging the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered Broadway’s doors until 2021 and led the postponement of the 74th annual Tony Awards.

Diana was originally set to open in New York City on Mar. 31. However, the pandemic forced New York to quarantine on Mar. 13, leaving the theater world in a lurch until the city reopened. The musical is now set to open at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

While no official date for the Netflix release has been announced, Diana is the latest original programming about the royals following the Emmy-winning series, The Crown, which is slated to return with season 4. It is also the latest musical production the streaming platform has in the works, with Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of The Prom and Tick, Tick... Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda also in production.