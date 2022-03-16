'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Drops First Teaser and Sets Season 3 Premiere Date in April

The ladies of A Black Lady Sketch Show will be back on the screens in April! On Tuesday, HBO dropped the first teaser for the show's upcoming third season, which will premiere on April 8.

The teaser trailer for the Emmy-winning sketch comedy show stars creator and series regular Robin Thede dropping the punny joke, “I just got back from Africa. Wakanda jokes you all lookin’ for?”

The six-episode season also stars Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend, and will feature over 40 celebrity guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

The show's debut season earned three Emmy nominations and featured a bevy of heavy-hitting guest stars, including the show's executive producer Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Aja Naomi King, Laverne Cox and Nicole Byer. Season 2 starred Thede, Black and Dennis, and welcomed Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend as new featured players. Mosley will not feature in season 3 but can be seen on the Paramount+ revival of iCarly alongside Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor and Jaidyn Triplett.

Black spoke with ET after the show was renewed for a third season, sharing that she's excited to have even more opportunities to push the boundaries of what she can do as both a writer and a performer -- something that was considered taboo just a few years ago. “You’d have to pick one or people weren’t taking you seriously,” she said.

But all of that has changed, as she and a number of other Black women, like Thede and Amber Ruffin, who wrote for season 1 before launching her own late-night talk show, are taking over TV as both. "Now, I can turn on the TV and see them," Black said. "And it’s such a great feeling to get to witness all of that and to like, frankly, be alive in a time where women get to do comedy at this level because it’s not like women weren’t this talented before."

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns to HBO on April 8, 11 p.m. ET/PT, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.