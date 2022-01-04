'90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Stops Selling Farts After Experiencing Serious Health Issues

In an interview with the content-sourcing agency Jam Press, via the New York Post, Stephanie -- who's starring on the current season of 90 Day: The Single Life and is also known for her failed relationship with her ex, Erika -- said she is no longer selling farts after experiencing a heart attack scare. Her health problems were caused by eating too much gas-inducing food like protein shakes and beans.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments," she told Jam Press. "I was overdoing it."

Stephanie recalled the painful symptoms she experienced.

"I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward," she said. "It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart."

"And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate," she continued. "I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains."

Stephanie said there was definite demand for her farts and that she made $200,000 before having to stop. She now plans to donate some of the money to charity that supports gastric disorders. While she said she's gotten some praise from people calling her "a girl boss," she's also received a lot of backlash.

"I have been getting a ton of negativity," she said. "I have even received death threats, people telling me I should end my life and so on. I try my best to not react to these people and give them what they want, which is attention. In this day and age, we need to stop tearing people down for their choices."

In her viral TikTok video, Stephanie took her followers through her fart-making process, noting that she got the day started by eating beans, a protein muffin or low-sugar yogurt and hardboiled eggs.

"While I wait for those farts to develop, I like to read -- I'm very smart, I like to read -- and then when I'm ready to go I, you know, do my job," she said.

Stephanie explained that she adds flower petals in her jars with farts -- which she sold for $1,000 each -- since they attach to the scent and make it last longer. She also wrote handwritten notes for her customers.

In an Instagram video she posted after she made headlines, she acknowledged some criticism she'd been getting.

"People judging me for selling my jarred farts," she wrote. "Them not knowing I've made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars."