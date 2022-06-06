'90 Day Fiancé's Loren & Alexei in Shock Over 'Best Reality Romance' Win at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé favorites Loren and Alexei won big at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, picking up the award for "Best Reality Romance," and nobody was more surprised than them. Backstage at the show, ET's Denny Directo spoke with the couple, who are currently expecting their third child together.

Loren was clearly still stunned at the win, beating out stars from The Bachelor, Vanderpump Rules and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. 90 Day Fiancé fans have been following Loren and Alexei's journey since meeting them on season 3 when Loren met Alexei during a Birthright Israel program trip, when he was the medic for the getaway. The two eventually got married and are already parents to two boys, 2-year-old Shai, and Asher, who was born in August.

"I don't think it's hit us how many people watch us still, this to this day," Loren told ET. "We didn't think we would've been married when we met, like, we're married seven years now, we never would’ve thought this."

Alexei added, "It's special. It's no joke, right, and like, we didn't think about any of this, but it's big, right? So many people voted for us."

Alexei adorably carried the hefty popcorn award for Loren.



"I married him because he's a selfie stick and he's got the height and I'm very short, so, you know?" Loren cracked.

ET also spoke with the couple on the red carpet, and Loren shared that she was feeling great amid her pregnancy. Their son, Asher, was born premature and spent time in the NICU. Loren was open about the emotional experience with her fans during the difficult period, shedding tears on Instagram.

"I feel very different this time around, so thank you," Loren shared.

As for if cameras will follow her in the delivery room for their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, she said it was unlikely.

"Well, I'm having a C-section I know, so maybe not, " she revealed. "We'll see what they say at the hospital this time."