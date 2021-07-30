'90 Day Fiancé's Angela Shocks Fans With Glam Selfies Following 100-Pound Weight Loss

90 Day Fiancé star Angela is showing off her incredible new look. Angela recently shared selfies on her Instagram after undergoing weight loss surgery and losing 100 pounds, leaving fans shocked at her transformation.

The 55-year-old reality star shared selfies while in Las Vegas attending Nick Hogan's birthday dinner. Angela looked noticeably slimmer in a halter top while rocking a pair of hot pink hoop earrings and pulling her hair up in a high ponytail. Angela received plenty of support for her new pictures, including from fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam, who commented, "❤️❤️🙌🙌😍😍."

Later, she reposted a picture of her at Hogan's birthday dinner from Hogan's girlfriend, Tana Lea, which also included 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie (Colt's mom).

"Thank you so much for letting me enjoy your family @nickhogan @thetanalea I had time of my life and I owe it to YOU. I love yall," she wrote.

Given that 90 Day Fiancé cameras have followed Angela's journey with her now-husband, 32-year-old Michael from Nigeria, through multiple seasons, the transformation is truly stunning for longtime viewers.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has documented Angela going through her weight loss surgery as well as getting a breast reduction. Angela told ET that she's lost 100 pounds since the surgery when we spoke to her ahead of the current season airing.

"I'm just so glad that I did it because my health is so much better now," she said. "I feel like if I didn't have the surgery that I was going to have a heart attack. I'm excited for them to see that when I put my mind to something, I do it. If you feel like your health is going to drag you down and if I can help anybody go do this surgery ... I mean, it is dangerous, but it's dangerous not getting it."

Angela shared that she actually got five surgeries done in one day -- aside from getting gastric sleeve surgery, she got a breast reduction, liposuction, and she said the doctor found two hernias that he had to fix. She was careful to note that she didn't undergo a "miracle surgery" and that she still had to put in the hard work. She now no longer even enjoys the foods that she used to, including hamburgers and cake.

"It'll get you started but you have to do the lifestyle change with it because it doesn't mean you can't gain the weight back a couple years later. You can," she stressed of the procedure she went through. "It is a journey. ... There's a rainbow at the end of it, I'm telling you. I've never felt so much better in my life."