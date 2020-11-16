'90 Day Fiancé': Yazan Gives Brittany 1 Month to Marry Him

Brittany and Yazan continued to go through extreme ups and down when it comes to their relationship on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On last week's episode, Brittany and her best friend, Angela, had a few drinks at a bar before she called Yazan to pick them up. Brittany had been fighting with Yazan prior, but after getting drunk, admitted she missed him and called him. While Yazan wasn't happy Brittany was visibly drunk because of his strict Muslim faith, he said he didn't want to create "new problems" between the two. He ended up taking her to the barbershop where he now works -- after his dad kicked him out of the house and fired him for choosing to stay with Brittany after he discovered racy social media pics of her -- and the two quickly made up, with Brittany even giving him an impromptu haircut.

"I'm so happy Yazan has a job," Brittany said. "He's gotten out of the house. He does have an apartment. So he is making positive steps forward, and I'm proud of that."

Meanwhile, Angela was baffled at the complete change in Brittany's attitude.

"I have no clue what is going on in Brittany's mind right now," she told cameras. "This is the complete 180 in such a short span of time."

Brittany did end up bringing up serious issues between the two to Yazan at the barbershop, and surprisingly, he appeared willing to give her everything she wants -- namely, that she did not have to convert to Islam, and that they could wait a year before getting married.

Brittany commented, "Yazan is telling me everything I want to hear, but whenever his family puts pressure on him, he always changes his mind and that obviously worries me, but I'm gonna believe what he's telling me."

Later, Yazan showed Brittany the new apartment he got for them, and worriedly told cameras that he needed to come clean to Brittany about the serious issues he has with his family -- namely, that his father threatened to kill him if he stays with her. He also told her that he no longer can wait a year or two to get married.

"I cannot have girlfriend, babe," he told her. "I cannot make my God like angry at me. Like, we must marriage."

Yazan admitted to cameras that he only told Brittany the night before that it was OK to wait to get married because he didn't "want to lose everything." Yazan said that while he no longer needed Brittany to convert to Islam, he did need to get married within one month.

"When I thought about it, I won't be able to wait that long by myself," he explained. "I can't handle it."

Brittany was not thrilled, though she appreciated that he was finally being honest. There's also the issue of her still technically being married to her ex-husband from Haiti.

"It's nice to hear that he's fine with me not converting, but a part of me inside is boiling," she told cameras. "I don't like that he's giving me a month to marry him. There are so many other things that we haven't even addressed yet. I think I just have to, like, think about it because it's just so soon, and I'm scared."

But Yazan stopped short in telling Brittany about the serious issues with his family, noting that he needed a translator to express himself properly.

"I swear Brittany, I want to be with you," he told her. "Just that."

ET recently spoke to Brittany and she commented on the extreme risks Yazan has taken this season to be with her. But Brittany said that Yazan actually has a history of having this level of devotion to all women that he dates and that he wanted out of the traditional lifestyle he was raised in.

"Honestly, I feel like Yazan is like that with any woman that he loves, you know what I mean?" she shared. "He was like that with his ex-girlfriend. He was hooked on her, he really loved her. [When] he's with me, he really loves me, he wants to make a new life with me, he wanted to make a new life with his ex as well. I don't think that he values his family and religion as much as people think he does."

