'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Confronts Mike About Being 'Super Gross'

Ximena is already falling out of love with Mike. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ximena awkwardly confronted Mike about his bad habits, and how it completely turns her off.

Ximena, who lives in Colombia, has previously admitted she's not physically attracted to Mike, whom she connected with online, but that he had a good heart. Ximena's exes have all been stereotypical bad boys, including a hitman who threatened to kill her. On Sunday's episode, Ximena had a conversation with her sister, Wendy, and said she was disgusted by 34-year-old Mike's habits, in particular, farting and burping in front of her.

"Mike is super gross, gross," she said. "If you only knew. He throws clothes everywhere like a kid. He'll let out a fart in front of me. And he burps on top of you, so it's like, oh no! It's funny but infuriating at the same time. Can you imagine three to four years from now? Oh my god. I'll go crazy."

"I'm the most squeamish person in the world," she continued. "And more annoyingly, he goes and does this in front of me. Look for a place to go let it rip somewhere alone. I don't know if I'm getting a husband or if I'm getting another kid. Or maybe he's expecting a mom to pick up his dirty clothes, to tolerate his farts and burps. Oh no, the truth is this has me very disappointed."

Wendy advised Ximena to talk to Mike about her issues, and Ximena said that while she didn't want Mike to feel bad about it, she did need a partner on her level.

"I have two children and I need someone who's responsible, not some guy who can't wipe his own butt," she said. "Mike is a very good person and I want this to work but I have to make sure he's willing to change his ways before I commit to spending the rest of my life with him."

While Ximena was talking to Wendy about Mike’s lack of domestication he was in the hotel room writing her a love letter 💌 #90DayFiance — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) January 24, 2022

Later, Ximena had the conversation with Mike, which was even more awkward given that they had to use a phone to translate. Ximena bluntly told Mike that his cleanliness and him burping and farting in front of her was disgusting and making her fall out of love with him. Mike was taken aback and apologized.

"I'm just wondering where... where is this coming from?" he told cameras. "I'm not farting in front of Ximena intentionally just to do it. It kind of just was an accident, so it makes me upset that Ximena is, like, calling me out on these things that I can easily change."

I would tweet something funny but my fart jokes stink...👃💩 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/It714Iao9p — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) January 24, 2022

He pointed out that she hadn't been perfect either, especially when it comes to her past of dating a hitman, as well as not telling him before he traveled from New York to meet her that she had an operation so that she could no longer have kids.

"It's not as bad as, like, going to jail or running away from kids or killing people for money," he said. "So, I'm just surprised at how fast, like, her attitude changed."

But Ximena was firm about Mike changing his behavior.

"The fact is that you're already an old man," she noted. "You're not a 4 or 5-year-old boy or 10 years old. You're too old to be doing these things. I'm not going to live as if I were your mother. I'm really not."

Mike replied, "OK, that's fair. I know I have a lot to work on, but I want to work on those things together to get better. I love you."

Ximena said she loved him too but that she didn't want to live with him if he didn't change, let alone marry him.

"I didn't think Ximena had so many doubts about our relationship, and it really hurts hearing this," Mike told cameras. "She should accept me for who I am and help me to work on my faults together. Even if I make my best effort to change the habits that she doesn't like, it's still concerning that she's willing to throw away the relationship because of something like that. It makes me wonder if there's something deeper going on that I don't know about yet."