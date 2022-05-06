'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Kobe Burst Into Tears After Meeting His Son for the First Time (Exclusive)

Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé features a priceless moment between Kobe and his young son, Koban. In this exclusive clip, Kobe meets Koban for the first time after his visa got approved to come to the United States and he can't contain his emotions.

Kobe, who's from Cameroon, met his fiancé, Kansas native Emily, at a nightclub in China and they quickly fell in love. Four weeks into their engagement, she found out she was pregnant and returned to the U.S. Kobe, however, had to miss the birth of Koban after his visitor visa was denied. They applied for the K-1 spousal visa but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it took two years for Kobe to come to Kansas.

In the clip, Koban smiles big but is a little shy when he first sees Kobe. After also meeting Emily's parents for the first time, Kobe -- who's been extremely eager to see his son -- looks at Koban and suddenly bursts into tears. Emily is then similarly overcome with emotion and cries while holding their son.

"Oh my god. He's so cute," Kobe says of Koban.

Kobe tells cameras that meeting his son for the first time is almost too much for him.

"I couldn't take it, like, he was just so sweet," he says. "Like, I'm a dad just because of him. It was just a very beautiful moment."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

