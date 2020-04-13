'90 Day Fiance': Usman's Mom Meets Lisa For the First Time -- See Her Harsh Reaction

Lisa's first meeting with the woman she hopes to be her future mother-in-law definitely didn't go as planned on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

On the latest episode of the TLC hit, 30-year-old Usman and 52-year-old Lisa travel to his hometown in Nigeria to meet his family. Usman has told Lisa before that it will be extremely difficult for him to marry her and move to America to be with her if his mother doesn't approve.

In order to make a good impression, Lisa buys a goat to present to her and dresses in traditional attire. However, Usman has his reservations from the start, noting that his mom will not like that she is much older than him and that she is a white woman from America. His mom's wishes are that he marries a Muslim woman from his hometown.

"When I tell my family about Lisa and I after meeting online, everyone was not happy with me," he shares with TLC cameras. "My mom was not talking to me for a good three months. And in our belief, that is the sign of failure, for your mom to be angry with you."

Usman's worst fears come true when Lisa meets his family -- including his two sisters and his brother and sister-in-law -- and it is extremely awkward from the get-go. Usman translates between them, and tells a lie about what Lisa does for a living. When his older sister asks her what her profession is, Lisa says she is a hospice caregiver, and he tells them she is a doctor. And while Usman's mom does thank Lisa for the goat, when he tells her she wants to marry him and that he plans to go to America with her, she is clearly unhappy. Rather than say anything, she simply shakes her head and walks out. Meanwhile, Usman's older sister laughs and asks him whose idea it was to come to America, clearly mocking Usman's plans.

Usman tells Lisa it's time to leave, and he notes to the cameras that it is as bad a sign as it gets that his mother walked out on them, deeming the marriage talk not even worthy of discussion. Meanwhile, Lisa is annoyed at Usman, telling him that he had two years to prepare for the meeting -- the amount of time they've been dating online -- and it went horribly anyway.

The couple has argued about Usman's mother before. When Lisa first arrived in Nigeria, Usman -- whose dream is to become a famous hip-hop musician in America under his stage name "Sojaboy" -- told her that his mom's fears was that she was taking him to America to be his slave, which she was horrified about. Lisa also insisted that the two would get married whether they have her blessing or not, which Usman and his close friends pushed back on.

