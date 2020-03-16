'90 Day Fiance:' Usman Bluntly Rates Lisa's Bedroom Skills

Lisa and Usman took their relationship to the next level on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

On last week's episode, 52-year-old Lisa finally met her 30-year-old fiance, Usman, for the first time face to face after previously only communicating online for two years. Lisa, who hails from York, Pennsylvania, traveled all the way to Nigeria to meet Usman and wasn't disappointed. While she told cameras she felt Usman was even more good-looking in person, her much younger fiance --- who's actually an entertainer and musician in Nigeria better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy" -- admitted to cameras that he's not physically attracted to her and said she was heavier in person.

Still, Usman said he was attracted to Lisa's good heart and the two couldn't stop making out in the car ride to the hotel, making Usman's two roommates -- whom he brings along everywhere, much to Lisa's dismay -- very uncomfortable.

During Sunday's episode, the two spend the night in a hotel room after Lisa insists that she didn't travel all the way to Nigeria for just a kiss. Meanwhile, Usman again admits to cameras that he's not that excited about the prospect of having sex with Lisa. The next morning, Lisa reveals the two got intimate and Usman says Lisa is "70 percent good of what I expected," and says 70 percent is good enough for him. As for Lisa, she says she definitely had to teach Usman a few things in the bedroom and that sex in Nigeria was different than sex in America. She later shows him the condoms her friends packed for her, which he says he will not be using.

Fans of the show definitely had reactions on social media to Usman and Lisa's frank bedroom talk.

But while Lisa and Usman apparently have no problems when it comes to chemistry, they do already have big issues in their relationship. Lisa is extremely jealous of Usman's female fans on social media, going so far as to personally message women who she thinks are being overly flirty with him. Usman says Lisa's jealousy will be a big hindrance to his music career if she doesn't get it under control.

Lisa also walks out during breakfast with Usman and his roommates after they inform her that she'll have a tough time getting Usman's mom's blessing to get married, noting that she believes Lisa wants to bring her son to America to be her "slave." Lisa is appalled by this, but also says the two will get married with or without his mom's blessing. When Usman pushes back on the idea, Lisa walks out and says this is not what he led her to believe before she came all the way to Nigeria.

Later, Lisa is also shocked when she sees Usman's living conditions at his home in Kaduna, particularly, when she sees the bathroom and Usman explains that one bucket of water is all she needs to take a bath.

Later, she tells cameras, "Usman's home does not feel like a celebrity's home to me at all. Seeing the conditions that they live in -- it's not what I pictured. Thank god we're staying at a hotel."



Watch the video below to see Lisa's priceless reaction. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.