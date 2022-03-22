'90 Day Fiancé': Tom Proposes to His Girlfriend Mariah and Gets Rejected

Well, this is awkward. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Diaries -- a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff which gives an update on cast members' lives after their 90 Day Fiancé journey -- Tom proposed to his girlfriend, Mariah, and she tearfully told him no.

Tom, who's known for dating 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey and lives in England, said that he's been dating Mariah for a year and has been incredibly happy with the relationship. He described Mariah -- who lives in Las Vegas -- as "loving" and "romantic." For her part, Mariah said that while their long-distance relationship was challenging, Tom was very "attentive."

Tom said he was asking Mariah, who has traveled to England to visit him 13 times, to marry him during her next visit. He said he was willing to move to Vegas because Mariah can't move to London because she has two sons. Tom ended up planning a romantic picnic and proposed. He told Mariah he loved her from the moment he saw her.

"You're the kindest, sweetest, most wonderful person I've ever met," he told her. "And I love you with all my heart, and I don't want to live without you. And I got you something. I adore you and I want you to be my wife."

Tom then took the engagement ring out of his pocket, but Mariah told him that she couldn't accept it.

"I can't take that right now," she tearfully replied. "I can't take that right now, Thomas. I'm sorry."

Tom comforted her and told her it was OK. He told cameras that he felt numb.

"I feel like I made a mistake," he said. "I feel foolish. I feel hurt for asking because I love Mariah, that's not changed."

For her part, Mariah said it wasn't a straight "no" and that he should save the ring.

"I feel bad because Tom's always asked me where do I fit into the equation, and I really don't know," she told cameras. "As for my boys being a priority, they're both in high school and they are my priority. I don't know if I've made the space for anyone else so I don't know if it's the right thing or not."

Tom said that he still wanted to be with Mariah, but that they needed to figure out where their relationship was headed.

Despite the awkward moment, Tom and Mariah are still together. Tom shared a picture of him and Mariah on Instagram on Sunday and said he was constantly thinking about her. In February, he also posted a picture of them together and Mariah appears to be wearing an engagement ring. When a fan commented asking if they got married, he said they didn't but to "watch this space."

When ET interviewed Darcey in September 2020, she shared that Tom actually secretly proposed to her during their trip to Albania with her twin sister, Stacey, and Stacey's husband, Florian.

"I never gave him a response because I didn't trust him," Darcey said. "He'd been drinking too. ... I don't know, we were all like, 'What?' I didn't take him seriously. I was kinda like, was he just trying to say this to make himself feel better about what just happened earlier that night? So, I was just like, if he's gonna do it, at least get on a knee, but he was sitting in a chair with, you know, some champagne or something in his hand."

"You know what, I know what I'm worth and what I deserve, so it was a blessing in disguise that I was like, 'Uh, nope,'" she continued. "I'm not desperate Darcy here, so... don't make me feel like one. I didn't believe what he was saying. It was just one of his spiels, is what it felt like."

Tom recently reunited with Darcey during the Darcey & Stacey tell-all, and was remorseful of his past behavior toward her.

"Darcey and I were friends, I knew what [her ex] Jesse had done to her, and I should have been better," he said of some of the hurtful comments he's said about her. "Jesse didn't know better, I did. I should have been a better person. I should have."

Watch the video below for more.