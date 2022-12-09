'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tania and Syngin Get Divorced on Camera (Exclusive)

Syngin and Tania decided to split since their future plans did not align -- Tania wants to be a mom sooner rather than later, while Syngin doesn't want kids. This season of 90 Day: The Single Life focused on Tania dating again and exploring her attraction to women. But her dating was complicated by the fact that she was still legally married to Syngin and she was called out for seeming to want to stay married to him since she didn't want to make the divorce official. Tania insisted that she just didn't think it was a priority to get legally divorced, but in this clip, she brings a notary and the divorce papers onstage so that she and Syngin can finally sign them. Both said they were ready to sign them.