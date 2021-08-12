'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Says She Left Mike and Moved to Florida (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Mike and Natalie's marriage is pretty much over. In this exclusive clip from part one of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special airing on Sunday, Mike and Natalie talk about the status of their relationship after their intense fighting all season long, and it definitely hasn't improved.

Mike and Natalie got married last season just hours before her visa was set to expire -- after he initially called it off at the last minute -- just so that Natalie wouldn't have to return to Ukraine. Though the couple wanted to work on their marriage, they had constant communication issues and Natalie moved out during the season finale to live with her friend she met online, Juliana, who lives in Seattle. In this exclusive clip, Mike and Natalie aren't sitting together like the other couples this season, and it's clear there's still plenty of tension between them.

"I wouldn't say there was a relationship, at all," Mike says of where they currently stand. "Except for maybe on paper."

Natalie is even more blunt.

"We're not together," she says. "I left. I'm not in Washington anymore, I'm in Florida."

Their fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast mates are shocked at the revelation, with Asuelu asking what we're all thinking.

"With who?" he asks, as Angela mutters, "Well, how about that?"

But no one is more bothered than Julia, who hails from Russia. Never one to hold her tongue, she mumbles to her husband, Brandon, "Why she didn't go f**king take her a** back to her country?"

Part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. For more on the shocking season finale, watch the video below.