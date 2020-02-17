'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Michael and Sarah Reveal Why They Got Divorced

90 Day Fiance season 7 star Michael got real about his unconventional relationship with his ex-wife, Sarah, on part one of this season's tell-all special that aired on Sunday night on TLC.

Throughout the season, fans were fascinated by Michael and Sarah's still-close relationship, which made the 42-year-old businessman's now-wife, 23-year-old Juliana, uncomfortable at times. Michael and Sarah share two kids together -- the scene-stealing Max and CeCe -- and Michael moved into a house just a few blocks away from Sarah after their split. Although Sarah initially had her reservations about Juliana, eventually, the two became extremely close and Sarah even officiated Michael and Juliana's wedding.

Sarah made an appearance on part-one of the tell-all special, and was asked why she and Michael split in the first place after 12 years of marriage. Sarah deferred to Michael, who said that he got caught up in the partying and travel lifestyle and was desperate for "freedom." Sarah was taken aback by the statement, and explained that she let him travel a lot during their relationship. Ultimately, Sarah says the reason for their split was that Michael was carrying on an emotional affair while they were still married, which Michael admitted to. Michael said that while he didn't hide the fact that he was married with kids, he did flirt with other women and maintained relationships that were "more than friendship."

While Juliana looked uncomfortable during the discussion, what was clear was that Juliana and Sarah remain close. The two held hands in support at one point and Juliana said Sarah was in fact her best friend in the United States. The other couples this season praised Sarah and Juliana's close relationship, with fellow 90 Day Fiance star, Angela, admitting she could "never" be the same with her Nigerian fiance, Michael's, ex-girlfriends.

Later, Max and Cece made a special appearance, and Max was as blunt as ever. Max gave some sound advice to the couples on 90 Day Fiance -- to try to learn more about their significant other's culture before entering into a relationship, which includes learning the language in order to communicate -- which was a little bit of a dig at fellow 90 Day Fiance season 7 star Mursel. Mursel, who hails from Turkey, speaks very little English and used an app to communicate with his now-wife, Anna, throughout the season.

Part two of the 90 Day Fiance tell-all special airs Monday, Feb, 17, at 8 p.m. on TLC.

