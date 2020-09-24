'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Accuses Michael of Staring at a Stripper's 'Cooter' (Exclusive)

In this exclusive clip from part one of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special airing on Sunday, Angela and Michael don't shy away from discussing a memorable on-air moment -- when she lost her temper at him after accusing him of staring at a strip club dancer during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Nigeria.

Angela lost her cool at Michael during the episode, walking out of the club with her friend, Jo, after yelling at him in front of all his friends. In this clip from the upcoming tell-all hosted by Shaun Robinson, Angela candidly talks about her insecurities when it comes to Michael and other women, given that she's 54 and he's 32.

"For you to look at other younger women in my presence, it makes me feel like maybe everybody's right, maybe I shouldn't be marrying a younger man," she says. "Because obviously he can't even look at me in public instead of looking at other women. I'm thinking, 'I'm getting ready to marry this man and he just made me feel like sh*t.'"

To celebrate their upcoming wedding, Michael and Angela head to a nightclub full of sexy dancers! 😬Surely nothing could go wrong... Don't miss #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/6B2S7Ayfcg — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 29, 2020

When her fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 co-stars back her up, including Colt, Angela goes on to note that Michael couldn't stop staring at the dancer even while talking to her and Jo. Angela says she then tried to make Michael jealous by dancing with his good-looking friend, Dre, yet he still couldn't stop staring.

"And his friend was getting in it, getting in it, and I said, 'Yup, I'm gonna make Michael jealous,'" she recalls. "He was too busy enjoying me dancing with his friend, so he could get a glare out of his eye like this at the girl's cooter. Son of a b**ch."

At this point, a clearly embarrassed Michael shakes his head and notes that he didn't get jealous of Angela dancing with Dre because he trusts both of them.

But later, fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth gets into it with Larissa and her boyfriend, Eric, after Larissa says she wouldn't mind Eric getting a lap dance in front of her at a strip club since she knows the dancer is only trying to get money and isn't interested in Eric at all.

Elizabeth snipes, "She would know, because she's a f**king stripper."

Larissa tells her to "shut up," while Eric says Elizabeth's husband, Andrei, would be at the strip club.

As Andrei laughs, Elizabeth shoots back, "No, he would not."

Part one of the season 5 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Part two of the special airs Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, while part three airs on Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, Angela and Michael were able to put their differences aside and got married in Nigeria during this season. ET spoke with Angela back in June, when she reflected on her intense four-season journey with Michael. Viewers have been following Angela and Michael's love story from the beginning, starting when she flew to Nigeria from Georgia to meet him in person after they connected online. Watch the video below for more.