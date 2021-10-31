'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin Reveals Why He and Tania Broke Up

Syngin said that ultimately what caused the split was that he didn't want to have children and Tania did, but acknowledged that things had already "been rough" for a couple of months.

"It's not something that you just wake up, 'OK, I am going to leave the person I love the most right now,'" he said. "It's been times where, you know, you're almost forced to be happy, but you're kind of holding onto love. And you're like, how are we arguing this much? How's our lives gotten to this? ... You end up holding on to that love way too long and I think it just damages more in the end."

Syngin said the final blow came when he finally decided that he didn't want to have children -- an issue Tania had been very vocal about, given that she definitely wanted to be a mom.

"This is a big decision for me, because I knew once I tell her this, it's gonna be the end of us," he said. "But I still knew that I have to do this because even though I love her so much and want to give her whatever she wants, if I give her this, it might just impact me negatively and the whole relationship and everything can get way worse. So, the children was definitely the deciding factor in everything."

Syngin later acknowledged that Tania infamously telling him she felt that he wasn't her soulmate, but rather, her first love was, still affected him.

"It created so much doubts for me, and honestly I didn't know what to do," he reflected.

A preview clip of Syngin on 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 was then shown, in which Tania and Syngin are struggling to create boundaries now that they're no longer together but still living together until Syngin can figure out his next move. Tania is still folding his underwear for him, and Syngin reveals they're still having sex. Syngin laughed at the clip, but admitted that it wasn't healthy for the two to still be sleeping together after breaking up.

"You know, it's always kind of strange because while I'm having sex with her, I'll be like, 'Damn. I'm not going to have sex with her again. I'm breaking up,'" he says in the clip. "So, it's not the normal kind of sex, you know? It's almost heartbreak. I almost want to start crying. But, I'm down to have sex regardless if I'm happy, sad, crying."

When ET spoke with Syngin and Tania last June, the two discussed not being on the same page when it comes to having kids and Syngin said moving back to South Africa was still an option for him amid their ups and downs.

"He's still trying to figure it out, and I'm trying to figure out what's a healthy boundary for me," Tania told ET at the time. "I'm not going to pressure him into having kids or not or even pressure him into making a decision, but I need to figure out for me, how long do I feel comfortable waiting? I want to start planning this future. I want to start thinking about what it looks like to start building, to have a stable life to bring children into this world and I'd like to plan that with my husband, but we'll see."

Watch the video below for more.