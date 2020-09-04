'90 Day Fiance' Stars Anny and Robert Expecting First Child Together

90 Day Fiance couple Anny and Robert are adding to their family!

On Thursday, 30-year-old Anny announced she was pregnant. The couple was featured on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance, sharing the ups and downs they experienced when Anny moved from the Dominican Republic to Winter Park, Florida, to be with 41-year-old Robert after the two connected on Facebook. Robert, a rideshare driver, actually proposed to Anny within eight hours of meeting her for the first time when he traveled to the Dominican Republic on a cruise.

Anny called her pregnancy a "gift from God" in a statement to ET.

"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby -- 'my gift from God,'" the statement, which is originally in Spanish, reads. "The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion."

TLC

Anny and Robert got married on the season finale of 90 Day Fiance, and Anny has been a mother figure to Robert's young son Bryson. During one episode, it was revealed that Robert actually has five kids with four different women, though Bryson is the only child who lives with him.

Fans can watch the moment Anny and Robert found out they were expecting on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? streaming this Sunday on TLC GO. Viewers will also continue to see Anny and Robert's journey aside from their hilarious commentary on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, as the two are appearing in the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. The new show will follow more than 40 of the most popular cast members from the franchise's six-year history filming themselves while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. It premieres on Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

ET recently spoke to fan favorite Darcey, who gave us tips on dating while under quarantine, given her extensive experience with long-distance dating. Watch the video below for more: