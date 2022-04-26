'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Anna and Mursel Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé couple Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu! On Monday, Anna announced on Instagram that she and Mursel welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they've decided to name Gokhan John He. Anna also described having to travel to Ukraine, where her son was born via a surrogate.

Anna shared that Gokham was born five weeks early but was doing "amazing." Anna thanked non-profit group Dynamo Project for facilitating her travel into the war-torn country while Mursel stayed in Poland due to him having a one entry visa.

"If he came with to Ukraine, he wouldn’t be allowed to leave," she wrote. "So I had to go into Ukraine alone. Thank God for this amazing group Dynamo Project! I didn’t have to go alone. They planned the logistics including travel into Ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time."

She also shared that Mursel had health issues while in Poland.

"On our way back to the hotel, they told me Mursel was transported to the hospital via ambulance, due to heart pain," she wrote. "A member of Project Dynamo stayed with him until I was able to meet him so he wouldn’t be lost in the shuffle. Then I was transported to the border and walked across into Poland with the baby. They got me to the hospital where Mursel was. The tests came back that his heart was ok and bloodwork came back ok. So we went back to Warsaw after."

Despite the stressful experience, it's clear Anna and Mursel are overjoyed with the latest addition to their family. Anna, who is already a mother to three sons from a previous relationship, shared a sweet picture of Mursel kissing his son.

Anna and Mursel's journey was featured in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. The two connected online due to both of them being beekeepers and he moved from Turkey to Nebraska to be with her. Despite some serious obstacles -- like the two not knowing how to speak each other's language and his parents disapproving of her not being Muslim and being divorced with kids -- they married with just two hours left on his visa.