'90 Day Fiance' Star Fernanda Flores Is 'Officially Single' After Finalizing Divorce from Jonathan Rivera

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores couldn't be happier about finalizing her divorce from Jonathan Rivera.

On Monday, 21-year-old Flores declared she's "officially single" on Instagram, after 33-year-old Rivera announced on Instagram Live last January that they were splitting. The two starred in season six of TLC's 90 Day Fiance, which documented their relationship after the two met at a club in Mexico while he was on vacation, and he proposed just three months later. They were married in May 2018 in Chicago.

Flores' Instagram post shows her posing while ecstatically throwing her hand up in Chicago, and walking through a courthouse with documents in hand and letting out an excited squeal.

"Officially single!" she wrote. "By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way."

"I can't thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey," she continued. "This isn't a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.✨"

Flores and Rivera definitely had major issues during their 90 Day Fiance journey, often arguing often about their age gap. Last January, Rivera said the two will "remain friends" after their split.

"I promise you, I didn't give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage," he said at the time. "I reached a point where I said, 'I have to love myself just as much.'"

"I think you give everything in a relationship -- in a marriage -- that you can," he added. "I will give everything I can to the next person in my life."

