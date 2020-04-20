'90 Day Fiance' Star Ed Talks 'Surreal' Shower Scene With Rose and Her Dad in the Philippines (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Ed is opening up about that instantly iconic scene from a recent episode of the hit TLC series, when he bathed with both his girlfriend, Rosemarie, and her father at her home in the Philippines.

ET spoke with the 54-year-old reality star on Thursday via video chat, and he talked about experiencing extreme culture shock when he visited the home Rose shares with both her young son, Prince, and her sister in Caloocan. Prior to spending a supremely uncomfortable night at Rose's home, Ed and Rose had been staying at a hotel in Manila.

Ed was clearly appalled when he saw Rose's everyday living conditions for the first time, and at one point, found himself taking a bath using a bucket with both 24-year-old Rose, and her dad, Freddie. Ed told ET's Lauren Zima that the moment was just as insane in real-life as it looked on television.

"Oh my god," Ed says, recalling his memorable stay at Rose's home and her dad asking to stay with them because he didn't trust him. "The conditions were unanticipated. I knew going in that it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience, but I didn't expect it to be as bad as it was. There was, like, a monsoon and the electricity went out, and it pretty much rained on me, like, 'drip drip,' all night long."

"When I woke up in the morning, it looked like a thousand bullet holes were in the ceiling because the light was shining through, so that was my experience," he continues. "I wake up, and I'm already miserable and then I'm like, 'I need to go take a bath.' I didn't even know where the bath was ... and then sure enough, we're going by her dad's room and then he's like, 'Hey, I want to bathe with you.' I'm like, 'OK.' So we walk another six feet to this 50-gallon drum of water and hence the bath scene with her dad. I'm dropping the soap, it's surreal. Rose is sitting there hosing me off. It is freaking freezing, the water was actually really, really cold."

Ed said he only got about an hour and a half of sleep that first night and was "really afraid."

"There's exposed wires everywhere and the water was dripping inside, and the electricity kept coming on and going off, so that fan would go on and off, so, that scared me," he explains. "So, I was worried about getting electrocuted. I was getting bit by mosquitoes and my co-worker said they have mosquitoes that can fly and of course, they didn't have any windows, and so all of that was weighing on my mind. I was just miserable."

Ed's experience got even worse when after bathing with Rose and her father, they visited his pig farm where he works and lives. Ed kept falling while trying to feed the pigs due to wearing plastic bags over his shoes to keep the mud out.

"I was just irritated because everybody had these nice boots on except for Rose and I," he notes. "I ended up slipping and falling into pig crap and the food went all over the pigs. ... The food is actually donated food from restaurants and they reheat it in this big barrel. I still can't get that smell out of my nose."

Ed's experience in the Philippines has spawned plenty of memes -- with some calling the bath scene one of the best moments in reality television history -- and Ed teases that viewers haven't even seen the wildest part about his visit.

"It hasn't happened yet and I'm not kidding, you have not seen it," he says.

Interestingly enough, Ed appears shirtless in the bath scene, and coincidentally, he's recently gotten plenty of attention for some flattering throwback pictures of himself that have hit the internet. In one picture, he carries his daughter, Tiffany, shirtless, and in another he strikes a pose while sitting down. Ed says all the positive reaction has inspired him to hit the gym again.

"What is up with that, oh my god," Ed says of all the attention he's received for the photos, which were taken in 1988 when he was still dating his now ex-wife. "They're saying, 'Ed used to be a model,' and I'm like, 'Thank you very much,' and then one of my waiters said, 'You look like a young Patrick Swayze.'"

"I fluctuate through my life," he adds about his physique, sharing that he's been told a lot that he needs to lose weight and cut his hair. "I'm fit one year and I'm not the next, but ... now, I'm inspired. For them to call me out that I used to be a model, and then they do the dichotomy sketch where they show my before and after ... look, it's something that I have to look into."

Ed says he's already lost seven pounds -- though he hasn't been inspired to do any at home workouts during quarantine -- and his goal is to drop 35 pounds by Aug. 29.

"Hopefully, it'll happen," he says with a smile.

Ed also spoke with ET in March, when he got emotional while discussing the body shaming he's experienced from some viewers of the show. Watch the video below for more: