'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Receives Upsetting News About Her Chances of Getting Pregnant (Exclusive)

Shaeeda and Bilal are at a major crossroads when it comes to deciding when to have a child together. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda and Bilal visit their fertility doctor, who tells her news she doesn't want to hear about her chances of having a natural childbirth.

Shaeeda, 37, wants to have a child with Bilal before she's 40 and even put it in their prenup before she agreed to sign it. But Bilal -- who is 43 and already has two kids with his ex-wife -- wants to wait a couple more years. Not surprisingly, this has been a major issue between the two and before their visit to the doctor, Bilal still insists she's rushing things.

"I do think still, kind of putting the cart before the horse maybe a little bit because there hasn't been any issues, thank God," he says. "And just some of the things she's told me about her and her family, like, pretty fertile."

But it looks like Bilal now doesn't have a choice but to bump up his timeline when it comes to having a baby with Shaeeda. The doctor tells them that their test came back, and that her ovarian reserve is low.

"This is not a predictor that you can get pregnant, it just means that, hey, time is of the essence when it comes to getting things going if we want to have a natural childbirth spontaneously," he tells the shocked couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

