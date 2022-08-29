'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Sumit's Mom Brutally Disowns Him After He Confesses His Marriage to Jenny

Sumit's worst nightmare has come true. On Sunday's premiere of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit finally told his parents he married his longtime love, Jenny, and his mother -- who disapproves of Jenny due to her 30-year age difference with her son -- completely disowned him.

Sumit's parents, Sahna and Anil, have long disapproved of Sumit's relationship with Jenny, whom he connected with online after initially catfishing her with another man's photos. Still, the couple persisted and got married after nine years together on the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that aired in November. Sumit, however, did not tell his parents and backed out when he had the chance to tell him during that season's tell-all.

During Sunday's episode, Jenny suggested Sumit just not tell his parents they were married but Sumit said he feared that his parents would feel betrayed if they found out from somebody else. He then dropped the bombshell on Jenny that he invited his parents over the very next day to tell them the big news. Not surprisingly, Jenny got upset given her unpleasant experiences with his family in the past.

"I know it's hard for Jenny to understand, but I cannot keep this from my parents, because they are the only people who love me along with Jenny unconditionally," Sumit told cameras. "Whatever I do, it's possible that I might lose them but I have to tell them."

But the meeting was hostile from the start, with Sumit's mom insulting Jenny by saying she had "fat arms" and criticizing her in Indian in front of Sumit's younger brother and sister-in-law. Sumit awkwardly stayed silent in front of his family so Jenny finally started addressing their issues. She asked what happened after she appeared to have a breakthrough with Sumit's parents a couple of months ago when they told her they loved her and wouldn't block their marriage. Jenny said she never saw them again after that and wondered why. But Sumit's mom walked back the words and claimed she never said that, even though Sumit insisted that she did.

"If you think that we will be happy if you get married, that won't ever happen," Sahna told her son bluntly. "You will never get married. Not even on my deathbed would I say that you can marry her."

At that point, Sumit finally told her that he already married Jenny without telling them. Sahna told him to never show his face again and broke down in tears as her family urged her to calm down and talk peacefully.

"If you're ever at my door, I will insult you and throw you out," she told him. "Never again."