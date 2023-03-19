'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Oussama Tells Debbie He Wants Her to Go Back to the U.S.

Debbie is already regretting her decision to pack up everything and move to Morocco to be with her much younger lover, Oussama. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 67-year-old Debbie and 24-year-old Oussama were reunited in Morocco, but she was shocked when he almost immediately told her he actually wanted her to go back to the United States.

In a previous episode, Oussama admitted to cameras that he wasn't ready to marry Debbie but hadn't told her yet. Debbie's children also had serious reservations about her moving from Georgia to Morocco and doubted Oussama had good intentions. During Sunday's episode, Debbie said she had to talk to Oussama about their future plans since she didn't want to live with his parents. Oussama said that they needed to save money so he wanted to stay at his father's house then casually told her he expected her to return to the United States after one or two months so that she could tend to her "business" and "home."

Not surprisingly, Debbie was stunned that he wanted her to go back to the U.S. Oussama explained they still needed to get to know each other given that they had never even lived together, and then they could get married. Debbie responded that she wished he would have told her that before she decided to move to his home country. She told cameras the whole situation made her "sick" and that she didn't understand him saying they had to get to know one another more since they had been dating online for three years. She also felt like she didn't know him anymore.

"I had expectations and I believed your word to me, that you loved me and we were to get married and now you're telling me you're not going to marry me and this is a two-month test drive?" she asked him, noting that she "moved mountains" to move to Morocco and hurt her children in the process.

Oussama continued to say that they needed to get to know one another "in reality" and insisted that he still planned to marry her. She bluntly told him that he "screwed up big time." She added, "It's like, shame on you... After three years, you have the audacity to say that to me? I've spent enough time in your reality. You lied to me."

Oussama insisted that he still loved her and that his feelings hadn't changed, but she no longer believed him. She explained to cameras that last year when she visited him, he was ready to marry her and now all of a sudden he changed her mind. "This was my prince charming and I'm starting to see somebody that I don't even know anymore," she said.

"My expectations were you were gonna man up and now you've changed your mind. A man's word is supposed to mean something," she also told him. "Obviously, I didn't know you as well as I thought. I feel sick, man."

ET recently spoke to Debbie and she shared how she fell for Oussama despite their 43-year age difference and if they've been intimate. Watch the video below for more.