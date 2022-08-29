'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Jovi Says He and Yara Would Be 'Divorced' If Not for Their Daughter

Jovi's partying was a major issue between Jovi and Yara on their season of 90 Day Fiancé -- particularly, Jovi's love of strip clubs -- but now he's upset with Yara for going out. He told cameras that he would love to also have the freedom to go out after work or spend time with Yara but that's clearly not happening.

"You think this is fair, you can just go out and do what you want, I get stuck with the baby all the time?" he asked her, sarcastically calling himself "just the babysitter." "I think both of us should be doing the same thing."

Jovi noted that he didn't like her new friends and felt they were influencing her negatively. Yara argued that he should be happy that she found friends after leaving all her friends behind in Ukraine. When Jovi guilt-tripped her for leaving Mylah, Yara got emotional.

"You make me feel like a s**t person because I want to get out and have fun," she said, shedding tears.

Jovi told cameras that he would ideally want to go out with "fun Yara" but that they didn't make time for each other anymore.

"My honest opinion? I think if we didn't have Mylah, we'd probably be divorced already," he said bluntly. "But if Yara and I continue to move forward and not have enough time to spend together and some free time for ourselves, our marriage is going to fail."

During her night out, Yara complained about Jovi to her new friends, bombshell blondes Adele and Cymphony, and they were definitely not fans of his. They told her that she was "out of his league," encouraged her to no longer share her location with him on her phone and said that there were plenty of other men who would want to take care of her and Mylah. Yara then said she fell in love with Jovi because he reminded her of her mom and liked when he told her what to do. Yara then got candid about her sex life with Jovi and said she didn't like her breasts after breastfeeding Mylah for 17 months. She said Jovi also insulted her about it, to the point where she wanted breast surgery.

"How am I supposed to feel sexy when my own husband giving me ugly comments about my boobs?" she noted. "A woman wants her man to find her looking sexy and she wants to feel sexy. But to be honest, our sex life wasn't so much good since we had Mylah and I feel if I will have my boobs done then me and Jovi can more reconnect and then maybe we'll spend more time having sex and less time fighting."