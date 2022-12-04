'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Jenny Tells Sumit's Stunned Family They Plan to Move to the US

Jenny and Sumit's never-ending drama with his family was kicked up a notch on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The couple went to dinner with Jenny's daughter, Christina -- who was visiting from the U.S. -- as well as Sumit's family, and Jenny dropped a bombshell on Sumit's family that had them visibly shocked.

Jenny and Sumit finally got married last season after a decade of being together, but his family has still not accepted Jenny given she's 30 years older than Sumit. During this season, Jenny is flirting with the idea of moving back to the U.S. with Sumit since she feels his family will never accept their relationship. Sumit, however, wants to start working again on his food business in India and doesn't want to leave his home country.

During the dinner on Sunday's episode, Sumit's mom didn't show up since she is passionately against their marriage, but his father, brother and sister-in-law attended.

"I always feel scared when his family is gonna show up," Jenny told cameras. "I'm very leery about how this is going to change their feelings about me, but if things go how I think it's going to go, it's probably going to be a disaster. Worst case scenario would be a big fight happens and everything goes south real quick. If that's the way they want it, they're leaving me with no choice but to take Sumit to America."

Right at the start of the dinner, Christina politely told Sumit's family that she deeply cared for Sumit and called him a "wonderful man," and that her wish was that they cared for her mom in the same way. She noted that Sumit and Jenny have already been together for 10 years. Still, his family resisted, with his father noting that their family has received so many "harsh words" because of Sumit and Jenny's unconventional relationship which is why they can't accept the marriage.

"Your society accepts all the relations, but our society do not accept ... such type of relations in our country," he said.

He also noted to cameras that Christina was actually older than Sumit and Jenny is older than Sumit's mom, so he was bewildered on how she could accept their relationship. Finally, Jenny declared that she's "never going to be accepted."

"I don't want to take him away from his family, but I think maybe it's better if we just go ahead and live in America then -- maybe we won't be upsetting the family so much," she said to Sumit's shocked family. "We won't be seen together, I guess, so."

Sumit's brother questioned if they were actually serious, and Jenny replied that they were. Meanwhile, Sumit said he was also shocked Jenny told his family that, and was scared of their reaction.

