'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Isabel Shares Her First Reaction to Gabe Being Transgender

Isabel is telling her side of the story when it comes to falling in love with Gabe. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers met 34-year-old Isabel, whom 32-year-old Gabe is turning his whole life around for.

Gabe, a transgender man, met Isabel through a mutual friend while in Colombia for his underwear business, and said the two were immediately attracted to one another. Now, he's ready to move from Florida to Colombia to be with her and even tattooed her name on himself. On Sunday's episode, Isabel, a single mom of two, also said she was immediately attracted to Gabe when she met him. While talking to her 16-year-old daughter, Sara, she reflected on her past boyfriends not treating her well and having "machismo." But she said that Gabe was "respectful, calm and fun." Sara agreed and said her mother's past boyfriends were sexist and rude, but in contrast, she had a great relationship with Gabe.

Later, the two reflected on finding out Gabe was transgender. Isabel said that before he told her, she looked at his social media and was shocked.

"I began to see photos of his surgery. I began seeing that he was a trans guy," she said. "That was a big surprise for me. I would have never noticed because Gabe just looks like a man. I had a lot of questions because when I met him, I didn't see any feminine traits in his body, voice, his face. Everything was perfectly of a man."

Isabel said that at the same time, Gabe messaged her and said that he was transgender and didn't want there to be secrets between them. Isabel said she felt nervous and that she never thought she would be attracted to a transgender man. But in the end, she told Gabe it didn't matter to her.

"We had a connection from the beginning," she explained. "I wanted to keep talking to him."

Isabel said she told her daughter and her daughter also didn't care. But she didn't tell her son, Miguel, who's 11 years old. She also didn't tell her parents, who are conservative. Isabel worried that her parents wouldn't accept it, and it would drive a wedge between her and Gabe.

"I love Gabe, and I don't want to have a broken heart again," she said.

