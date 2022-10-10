'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Big Ed Calls Off Engagement to Liz After Accusing Her of Having a Lesbian Relationship

Big Ed and Liz's relationship is definitely not solid as they prepare to tie the knot. During Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and Liz threw a party to celebrate their engagement but it turned out disastrous, with Ed eventually saying he couldn't marry Liz.

Ed and Liz's party was already marred by Ed's daughter and mom deciding not to come as they aren't supportive of his rocky relationship with Liz -- whom he previously broke up with eight times. Liz's mom also has reservations given the 27-year age difference between her daughter and Ed. Still, Ed said he wanted all the guests to know that his engagement to Liz was "the real deal." Ahead of the party, Liz also said she wasn't "taking any crap" from anyone who didn't support their relationship.

At the party, Ed and Liz's interaction with her mom, Patty, was at first awkward when he noted that she was actually younger than him so he shouldn't call her "mommy." But during an emotional moment, Patty did note that despite her reservations about Ed, he made her daughter happy and she gave her blessing. Liz and Patty both cried as they too had a rocky relationship during her childhood, and she was raised by her grandparents. Ed said his own family would come to regret their decision to not attend the party.

"I have to respect the fact that they're just not ready," he said. "And the question also is, well, are they ever going to be ready?"

However, the party ended on a dramatic note when it was revealed that Liz got into a heated argument with one of the guests and had security remove her, though the altercation wasn't shown. Ed told Liz there was "something there" that they needed to talk about, but Liz insisted there wasn't. Ed then told cameras what he saw, which was that one of Liz's friends whom he knows is a lesbian grabbed her by the arm and it looked like an emotional fight between the two.

"It's the way people who have been intimate look at each other," he observed. "I'm shocked, I'm like, what's going on here? I want to figure out what's going on."

When Ed asked Liz if she was ever in a relationship with the woman, Liz immediately got angry and told him to "go f**k" himself and abruptly walked out on the party. Cameras followed her outside as she ran away barefoot as Ed continued to tell cameras about his suspicions that Liz had a romantic relationship with the woman since Liz once told him that he had hurt her so bad that she wanted to be with a woman. Ed said he was "pissed and embarrassed" about Liz running out and said he thought she was drunk and not thinking straight.

"This is showing me that we have too many issues that aren't resolved before we can get married," he said.

Ed eventually got ahold of Liz on the phone via a producer, after she sobbed and called him a "pathetic piece of s**t" who didn't trust her. The two continued to argue and Ed said he couldn't marry her until he knew everything he needed to know about her.

"Liz, leave the ring, pack your stuff and move out, you're not ready to get married," he told her. "You're hiding something and I'm going to find out about it. The way she was reacting to you was how a girlfriend would react to a girlfriend. It was a physical reaction."

The episode ended when Liz took off her ring and left the phone and walked away without telling him as he awkwardly talked to himself before figuring out that she left. Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Ed has encountered a similar situation. His ex-fiancée, Rose, revealed she was bisexual after breaking up with him in the Philippines.