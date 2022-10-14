'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Meets Josh's Ex-Wife Who's Still His 'Best Friend' (Exclusive)

The usually confident Natalie is shook in this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life. In the clip, Natalie meets her new love interest Josh's ex-wife, Candice, who's attractive and bluntly tells her that she's not Josh's usual type.

Josh works in the modeling business and he and Natalie have already had major ups and downs, like when they slept together for the first time and he left almost immediately after to go to work. In this clip, Candice and Natalie meet on a fishing trip and Candice tells cameras she and Josh were married for nine years and are still extremely close, referring to him as her "best friend." Candice says she still tells him "I love you" and admits that sometimes people still think they're together. She also says her opinion definitely matters to Josh when it comes to who he's dating.

Natalie notes that she's beautiful and since she and Josh have a son together, she doesn't know why they didn't work out. Candice replies that they just decided they're better off as friends and asks Natalie directly if it would bother her that she and Josh are still very close, since it's bothered other women in the past, but Natalie surprisingly says no. Later, Candice tells Natalie that she's definitely different from the girls Josh has dated in the past -- but it's not exactly a compliment.

"He usually dates girls that are younger," she says. "Just a different look ... that's all."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.